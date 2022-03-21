Trust Co. of Oklahoma Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $75,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $78.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

