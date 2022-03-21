Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 2,694 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.66. 108,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,046,323. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

