Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 3,774 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Intel by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,885,000 after acquiring an additional 200,661 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Intel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 462,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $24,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

INTC traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.45. The stock had a trading volume of 45,188,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,421,461. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $193.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

