Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Ecolab by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 2.4% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 5.1% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.17. 19,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.85 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.09.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ECL. Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.23.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

