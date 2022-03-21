Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 388,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,734,000 after buying an additional 124,374 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,042,000 after buying an additional 124,321 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.99. 144,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,048,436. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.84 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.