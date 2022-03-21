Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 528 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.87. 10,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,825,464. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $214.70 billion, a PE ratio of 144.58, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.69.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $204,948.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,348 shares of company stock worth $40,575,852 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.