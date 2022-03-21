Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,630,000 after buying an additional 3,127,687 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $106,729,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,745,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,936,000 after purchasing an additional 74,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,316,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,855 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,619,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,313,754. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.40. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

