Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.53. 77,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,941,687. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.96 and its 200-day moving average is $96.39. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

