Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $238,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in KLA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.10.

KLAC stock traded down $10.27 on Monday, reaching $354.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,736. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.98. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $284.49 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

