Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $582,000 in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.30. The company had a trading volume of 163,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.76.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.