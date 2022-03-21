Trust Co. of Vermont Takes $207,000 Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American States Water during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American States Water during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 56.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 244.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

NYSE:AWR traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $87.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,587. American States Water has a 12-month low of $72.22 and a 12-month high of $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.62.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 57.26%.

American States Water Profile (Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.