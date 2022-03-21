Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TNP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE:TNP opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02.

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.51). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $77.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the second quarter worth $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 130.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

