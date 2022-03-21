U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,561 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after acquiring an additional 837,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after acquiring an additional 989,641 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,903 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after buying an additional 1,324,230 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,202,288,000 after buying an additional 348,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $99.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.91. The stock has a market cap of $129.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $104.44.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.82.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

