U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.58 Million Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% during the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of WPM stock opened at $47.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $41.96. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $50.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.