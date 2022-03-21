U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.80 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $122.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.34 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.81.

The Blackstone Group ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 585,233 shares of company stock worth $37,879,695. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.