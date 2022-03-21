U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 164,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,985,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Generac by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Generac by 14.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,425. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $319.33 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.74 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.00.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

