U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,996 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,996 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.82 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -18.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETRN. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Equitrans Midstream Profile (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.