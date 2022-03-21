U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,910 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,348 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 41.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 19.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,043,238 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $228,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,910 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.1% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOLD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.37.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $23.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

