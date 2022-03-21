U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $94.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $170.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.04. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.76.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

