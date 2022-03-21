U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 493 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REZI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 126,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,923,000 after buying an additional 320,016 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 725,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,765,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of REZI opened at $26.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.