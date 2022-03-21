U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 59 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,380. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

ZTS opened at $195.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.73 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

