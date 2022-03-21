U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coupang by 3,081.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Coupang by 49.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Coupang by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Coupang by 646.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,121,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,857,167 in the last quarter.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPNG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

