U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.83

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 43471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLCA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Silica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $226,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $87,995.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 11.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,034 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 16.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

