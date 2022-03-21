Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,114 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 17,401 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $33.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

