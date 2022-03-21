UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,666,000 after buying an additional 42,616 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHEN shares. BWS Financial lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of SHEN opened at $21.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.29. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

