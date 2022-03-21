UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth $87,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $10.96 on Monday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

