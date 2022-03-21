UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMN. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $40.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average is $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $44.61.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.25. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 37.76%.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

