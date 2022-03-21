UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 196.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $64.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.57. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $114.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.79.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The business had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

