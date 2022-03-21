UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.98 Million Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 580.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 50.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $84.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.90. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $88.90.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.51 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 14.54%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.54%.

In related news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $906,108.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

