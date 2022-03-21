UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,435 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nikola were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKLA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nikola by 54.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after buying an additional 245,832 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nikola by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Nikola Profile (Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.