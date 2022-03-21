UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $35.82 on Monday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

