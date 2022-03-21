UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,984,554 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 814,152 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of UBS Group worth $143,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 73.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in UBS Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 34.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UBS traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.61. 5,364,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,934,001. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

UBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

