UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.35.

Several research firms recently commented on UDR. Truist Financial raised their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $57.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.21, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UDR will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 302.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of UDR by 271.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

