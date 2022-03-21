United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Lifted to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

UAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.50.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $42.35 on Friday. United Airlines has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

