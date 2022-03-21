Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

UBA stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $799.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

