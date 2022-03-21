USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $79.61

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $79.61 and last traded at $79.88, with a volume of 1196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on USNA. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.89.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total value of $297,038.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $106,099.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,653 shares of company stock valued at $600,825. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

