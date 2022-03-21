USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $79.61

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $79.61 and last traded at $79.88, with a volume of 1196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on USNA. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.89.
In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total value of $297,038.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $106,099.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,653 shares of company stock valued at $600,825. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:USNA)
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USANA Health Sciences (USNA)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.