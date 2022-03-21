USDJ (USDJ) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

USDJ (USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, USDJ has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. USDJ has a market cap of $14.85 million and approximately $609,681.00 worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045520 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.66 or 0.07055596 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,050.79 or 0.99680538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00041062 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

