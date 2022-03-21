UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.410-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $194.50 million-$198.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.71 million.UserTesting also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

USER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UserTesting has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.60.

Get UserTesting alerts:

Shares of NYSE USER opened at $8.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00. UserTesting has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that UserTesting will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 1,021,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $6,260,256.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,040,149 shares of company stock worth $14,722,411 in the last 90 days.

UserTesting Company Profile (Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.