Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on VNDA. TheStreet lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

VNDA opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $672.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $38,862.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 7,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $84,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,015 shares of company stock valued at $334,662. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,158,000 after buying an additional 123,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,693,000 after buying an additional 885,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

