Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,704,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,018,000 after acquiring an additional 128,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $48.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.50. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

