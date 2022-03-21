Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $63.39

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.39 and last traded at $63.39, with a volume of 5734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.72.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,778.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

