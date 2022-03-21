Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Increased by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $235.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $213.65 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

