Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $410.74. 77,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,178,745. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $354.14 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.