Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB opened at $52.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.32. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.93 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

