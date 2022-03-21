Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of BND opened at $80.18 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $87.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

