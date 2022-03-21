Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.58. 24,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,524. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.74. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $58.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

