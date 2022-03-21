Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires 7,705 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 0.6% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Paychex by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 3,988.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 89,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 87,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.47 on Monday, reaching $126.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,985. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.74 and a 52-week high of $138.96. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

