Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,096 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $602,624,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $312,315,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $306,654,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $345.58. 6,053,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,292. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.01. The company has a market capitalization of $337.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

