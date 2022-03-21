Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,678 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $24.56. 4,410,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,599,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.25. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.00.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.57%.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

