Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

NASDAQ VREX opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $911.59 million, a PE ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.27 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 30,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $975,440.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at $11,027,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Varex Imaging by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 35,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,676,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,637,000 after buying an additional 52,705 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000.

About Varex Imaging (Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.